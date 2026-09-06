Jake Tonges Appears Unlikely to See Fantasy-Relevant Workload in San Francisco
Jake Tonges hauled in 34 catches for 293 yards and five touchdowns on 46 targets across 17 games in 2025. While Tonges had moments of fantasy relevance last season, his production was almost entirely contained to the six games that star 49ers tight end George Kittle (Achilles) missed due to injury. While Kittle suffered a torn Achilles tendon during the postseason, he traveled with the team to Australia for their Week 1 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams and appears to be on track to avoid missing time in 2026. Given that Kittle is entering his age-33 season and returning from a major injury, Tonges remains a name for fantasy managers to be aware of on the waiver wire. However, as long as Kittle is active, Tonges is unlikely to be worth rostering in most fantasy formats.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller