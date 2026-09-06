Jameis Winston Lands Two-Year Extension With Giants
Jameis Winston has agreed to a two-year, $13 million contract extension, according to Jordan Schultz. The new deal keeps Winston with the Giants through the 2028 season after he originally signed a two-year, $8 million contract with New York in 2025. Schultz reports that Winston has become an important part of the quarterback room as a leader and in the development of starter Jaxson Dart, with the organization viewing him as the best backup quarterback in football. Winston appeared in three games last season and made two starts, completing 37 of 66 passes for 567 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Dart remains firmly established as New York's starter, but the Giants now have their experienced No. 2 locked in for several more seasons.
Source: Jordan Schultz
Source: Jordan Schultz