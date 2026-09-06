Mack Hollins Re-Enters the Deep-League Conversation
Mack Hollins has a little more room to matter in deeper leagues after Kayshon Boutte was traded to Houston. Hollins already found a way onto the field last season, catching 46 passes for 550 yards and two touchdowns in 15 games before adding 129 yards and another score over New England's final two playoff games. His summer was encouraging, too. Patriots.com noted that Hollins worked with the first-team offense in heavier personnel groupings, where Drake Maye found him repeatedly on play-action throws. The Boutte trade clears out one more receiver, but this is still a crowded room. A.J. Brown, Romeo Doubs and DeMario Douglas sit ahead of Hollins on the unofficial depth chart, and Kyle Williams earned a role with a strong preseason. RotoBaller has Hollins at WR91 in half-PPR formats, so this is not a standard-league target. In deeper drafts, though, his blocking, size and situational role give him a slightly cleaner path to usable weeks than he had before the trade.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller