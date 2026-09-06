Cole Kmet Has Fallen Off the Fantasy Radar
Cole Kmet is still going to play plenty of football. That doesn't mean fantasy managers need to care much anymore. Kmet's receiving work dropped to 30 catches for 347 yards and two touchdowns last season, while Colston Loveland quickly became one of Caleb Williams' most important targets. Loveland finished his rookie year with 58 receptions for 713 yards and six scores, then spent this summer looking every bit like the featured receiving tight end again. Chicago can keep both players on the field in its two-tight-end packages, and Kmet remains useful as a blocker, but that hasn't brought his old fantasy role back. RotoBaller had him at TE38 in half-PPR rankings in August and now has him at TE40, compared with TE3 for Loveland. Kmet is even down at TE47 for Week 1. There will probably be a touchdown or useful game here and there, but he's well outside the group fantasy managers need to chase on draft day.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller