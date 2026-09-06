Darius Cooper Emerging as a Deep-League Sleeper
Darius Cooper made a strong case for himself throughout August. The second-year wideout was already flashing early in camp, including multiple contested catches from Jalen Hurts, then backed it up in the preseason. Cooper caught two passes for 21 yards against Baltimore and followed with three catches for 44 yards against New England, giving him five receptions for 65 yards across his two appearances. That came after a rookie season in which he caught only nine passes for 92 yards. Cooper also made Philadelphia's initial 53-man roster, which matters in a receiver room that changed quite a bit after A.J. Brown was traded to New England. The path to regular targets is still crowded with DeVonta Smith, Makai Lemon, Dontayvion Wicks, Hollywood Brown and Elijah Moore around him, so this remains a deep-league situation. Still, Cooper entered the summer fighting for a place in the rotation and did enough to come out of it with more offensive credibility.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller