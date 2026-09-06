Shedeur Sanders Slides Further in Dynasty Leagues
Shedeur Sanders had a chance to carry last year's starting role into his second season. He couldn't hold onto it. Deshaun Watson won Cleveland's quarterback competition after the two traded first-team reps throughout camp, and the Browns have since confirmed Sanders will open the year as the backup. That's a rough turn for a fifth-round pick who still had plenty to prove after completing 56.6% of his passes for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions as a rookie. Sanders went 3-4 across seven starts and added 169 yards and a touchdown on the ground, but Cleveland had a full summer to evaluate him and chose Watson. His dynasty value had already been slipping before the decision. RotoBaller ranked Sanders No. 207 overall in January, No. 258 in June and now has him at No. 269 in its Sept. 1 dynasty rankings. He's still only 24 and sits one injury or poor stretch from another opportunity, but dynasty managers have a lot less certainty than they did entering the offseason.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller