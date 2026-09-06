Darnell Mooney's Path to Targets Keeps Shrinking
Darnell Mooney is getting squeezed out of the fantasy conversation. He signed in March with a decent path to targets after a 32-catch, 443-yard season in Atlanta, but rookie Malachi Fields has spent the summer making that path a lot less comfortable. Fields caught all three of his targets for 34 yards and a touchdown in the preseason opener, then kept building momentum in camp. SNY reported this weekend that the third-round pick could work in tandem with Malik Nabers, even though the Giants' unofficial depth chart still lists Mooney ahead of him. That's the problem for Mooney. New York also kept Darius Slayton and Odell Beckham Jr., while Nabers is working toward a Week 1 return. RotoBaller now has Fields at WR76 in half-PPR formats and Mooney down at WR106. Mooney still has speed and familiarity with offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, but there just isn't much room left for a dependable target share.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller