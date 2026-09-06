Kalif Raymond Making Noise in Bears Camp
Kalif Raymond has spent the summer making a stronger case for offensive work than most expected when he signed in March. The veteran caught a 54-yard touchdown from Caleb Williams during an early camp practice, and the connection kept showing up from there. Williams found Raymond deep again on Aug. 18, hit him for a touchdown during the joint practice with Cincinnati and connected with him on another difficult downfield throw in padded work Sept. 3. Ben Johnson has praised what Raymond has brought to Chicago, while the Bears themselves noted that he excelled throughout camp. Rome Odunze and Luther Burden III still sit ahead of him in the receiver pecking order, so this isn't suddenly a high-volume fantasy role. Raymond caught only 24 passes for 289 yards and one touchdown with Detroit last season. Still, he's looked like more than just a return specialist this summer. RotoBaller has him at WR101 in half-PPR formats, keeping him mostly in the deep-league conversation for now.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller