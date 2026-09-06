Davion Mitchell Enters Camp with a Clear Path to Starter Minutes
Davion Mitchell is deserving of the starting point guard job, but Miami's depth behind him remains a question, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel wrote in his latest mailbag. Dru Smith projects as the backup, while two-way rookie Tre Donaldson is the next internal option if injuries hit. That setup helps Mitchell's minutes outlook after he started all 70 of his appearances last season, averaging 9.3 points, 6.5 assists, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.0 steals in 28.6 minutes while shooting 49.0 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from three. He will not carry fantasy teams with scoring, but the assists, steals, and secure role keep him useful if Miami does not add another veteran guard.
Source: Ira Winderman
Source: Ira Winderman