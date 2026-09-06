Ben Simmons Open to Long-Term Stay in Sacramento
Ben Simmons could be open to staying beyond his one-year deal if the fit works, ESPN's Marc J. Spears told Sactown Sports 1140. Spears described Simmons as a loyal player and said, "I think he'd want to stay" if both sides are happy after this season. Simmons agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million contract Friday after sitting out all of 2025-26 while working back from chronic back issues. He last played in 2024-25, averaging 5.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 0.7 steals in 22.0 minutes across 51 games with Brooklyn and the Clippers. His fantasy value depends on whether Doug Christie gives him real second-unit ball-handling work behind Darius Acuff Jr. The assists, rebounds, and steals still help, but the absent jumper and year away keep the risk high.
Source: Sactown Sports 1140
Source: Sactown Sports 1140