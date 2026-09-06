Collin Sexton Cites Winning in Lakers Free-Agent Decision
Collin Sexton said the chance to win and make an impact on a big stage drove his free-agent decision, according to ESPN LA. "I feel like I just fit right in," the former No. 8 pick said. Sexton signed a two-year, $19 million deal with a player option after averaging 17.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.5 steals in 26 games with Chicago last season while shooting 48.2 percent from the field and 41.0 percent from three. Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves still control the offense, leaving Sexton as a bench scorer whose fantasy value depends on minutes, efficiency, and whether his defensive stats hold.
Source: ESPN LA
Source: ESPN LA