Andrew Nembhard Returns to Off-Ball Duty in Indiana
Andrew Nembhard enters his fifth season with a different offensive setup as Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles) returns after missing 2025-26. Nembhard handled lead-guard duties well last season, setting career highs with 16.9 points and 7.7 assists while adding 2.8 rebounds and 0.9 steals in 31.3 minutes across 57 games. He also shot 36.1 percent from three. The assists and usage should come down if Haliburton is close to full strength, but Nembhard's defense, secondary playmaking, and off-ball shooting should keep him in a steady role. His chemistry with Ivica Zubac in the pick-and-roll is one camp storyline to watch, though the fantasy ceiling is lower than it was when Indiana had no Haliburton.
Source: Alex Golden
Source: Alex Golden