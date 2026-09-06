Rashid Shaheed Will Take on a Bigger Role in 2026
Rashid Shaheed is expected to be "more of a complete receiver" this season, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. Fowler pointed out that Shaheed didn't have a huge offensive impact after being acquired from the Saints at last year's trade deadline, but that should change going forward. The 28-year-old had a "killer offseason," according to Fowler, and he's expected to eat into Jaxon Smith-Njigba's workload. This isn't any sort of indictment on Smith-Njigba, but rather a result of the Seahawks wanting to spread the ball around so that the former Offensive Player of the Year doesn't have to be relied on for a 36% target share again this year. The exact workload for Shaheed remains unclear, but we wouldn't be surprised to see him have weekly WR3/flex appeal, especially in a Seahawks offense that is expected to be firing on all cylinders following their Super Bowl victory.
Source: Jeremy Fowler
Source: Jeremy Fowler