Giants Sign Jon Runyan to a Two-Year Extension
Jaxson Dart last season, posting an 84.5 PFF pass-blocking grade. However, he needs to improve in run blocking, where his PFF grade dropped to a woeful mark of 49.1. The veteran lineman was slated to hit free agency next offseason, so the new deal will tack on one additional year. Having him under contract for two more years will provide some stability within a revamped offensive line that will be tasked with keeping Dart and Cam Skattebo upright.
Source: Adam Schefter
Source: Adam Schefter