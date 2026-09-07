Hyunjung Lee Expected to Join Blazers on Exhibit 10 Deal

Sep 7, 2026, 9:04 AM ET
Guard/forward Hyunjung Lee is expected to sign an Exhibit 10 deal with the Portland Trail Blazers, attend training camp, and likely play for the Rip City Remix, according to Sean Highkin. The 25-year-old is coming off a standout season with Nagasaki Velca, averaging 17.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.7 assists while shooting 47.9 percent from three and making a league-high 187 triples. Lee also earned B.League Championship MVP honors. The shooting is real, but Deni Avdija
, Toumani Camara
, and Jeremy Sochan
leave him fighting for a deep roster spot. Even with Shaedon Sharpe
(knee) sidelined, Lee is more of a G-League name than a fantasy option.--Brian DailisanSource: Sean Highkin