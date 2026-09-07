River Ryan Could Make Tigers Debut Late This Season
River Ryan (hamstring) continues his rehab process with the Triple-A Toledo Mud Hens and has yet to pitch for the Tigers organization since his trade from the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Tarik Skubal deal. Ryan continues to work his way back from a right hamstring injury and hopes to join the Tigers big league club once fully healthy. The 28-year-old pitched to a 3-1 record with Triple-A Oklahoma City prior to the trade, with a 4.46 ERA and 1.29 WHIP with 43 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched. Ryan checks in as the No. 4 prospect in the Tigers system and features a 65-grade fastball with a 60-grade slider and a 55-grade curveball. Ryan has brief major league experience with the Dodgers back in 2024 but has not pitched in the majors since then. Look for Ryan to be a decent stash candidate in hopes that he makes a start or two with Detroit this season.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball