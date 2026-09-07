"Hard to Imagine" That TreVeyon Henderson Plays in Week 1
TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) was not at practice again on Monday and has not practiced since Aug. 24, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN on The Pat McAfee Show. Schefter adds that "it's hard to imagine" that Henderson will be active for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Seattle Seahawks in a Super Bowl rematch. The 23-year-old also did not take part in practice over the weekend as the Patriots get set for their Week 1 clash on Wednesday. We will continue to keep a close eye on New England's official practice report over the next couple of days, but if you have Henderson rostered, you should already be preparing to have him on your bench as he starts his sophomore season in the NFL. The 23-year-old former second-rounder from Ohio State had a successful first year in the league in 2025, carrying the ball 180 times for 911 yards and nine touchdowns during the regular season while adding 35 catches for 221 yards and a touchdown as a receiver. Henderson's fantasy ceiling is limited, though, as long as he continues to share the backfield in a near-even split with Rhamondre Stevenson, especially since he does not figure to be a major weapon in the passing game.
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter