Jalen McMillan on the Practice Field on Monday
Jalen McMillan (knee) was seen practicing on Monday, according to the Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud. In addition to McMillan, fellow wideout Emeka Egbuka (toe) was on the field, which means the team's top three wideouts -- Egbuka, Chris Godwin Jr., and McMillan -- could all be active for Week 1 this Sunday, Sept. 13, against the Cincinnati Bengals. That would be great news for quarterback Baker Mayfield in a potential shootout as he looks to get out of the gate strong following a disappointing 2025 campaign. McMillan did not play at all in the preseason due to his knee injury, but there is optimism that he will be available this weekend in the regular-season opener. The 24-year-old played in only four games last year due to a serious neck injury that he suffered in the preseason, but he had an impressive 37-461-8 line in 13 games played as a rookie in 2024, and he should have a bigger role this year with Mike Evans no longer around. Still, McMillan will need to hold off rising young receiver Ted Hurst III in a new offense in 2026. McMillan is currently rostered in only 16% of Yahoo leagues and is shaping up as a deep-league sleeper for his Week 1 matchup against the Bengals if he plays this weekend.
Source: Tampa Bay Times - Rick Stroud
Source: Tampa Bay Times - Rick Stroud