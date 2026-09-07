Jakobi Meyers a Potential Steal in Fantasy Leagues
Jakobi Meyers had a very productive second half of his 2026 season after being traded from Vegas to Jacksonville. Meyers finished last year as the WR32 in PPR leagues, but he jumped to the overall WR17 spot after joining the Jaguars' offense. Additionally, he scored zero touchdowns with the Raiders, then went on to score three with the Jags. Meyers benefitted significantly from playing in an improved offense with Trevor Lawrence as his quarterback, and he was able to maintain WR2 value despite competing for targets with Parker Washington, Brian Thomas Jr., and Brenton Strange. Those three players will continue to push for volume this year, but Meyers has already established that he's going to get the ball and produce regardless of the players around him. Plus, there should be enough targets to go around. This was already a high-volume passing offense last year, and now, we would expect to see even more emphasis on throwing the ball after running back Travis Etienne Jr. departed in free agency. Right now, managers are drafting Meyers as the 50th receiver off the board. There's a massive discrepancy between his price tag and his outlook, which creates a great opportunity for managers to pick up Meyers off the waiver wire after drafts end. He should be a priority waiver wire target in 10+ team leagues.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller