Christian McCaffrey Doesn't Practice on Monday
Christian McCaffrey (undisclosed) did not participate in the portion of Monday's practice that was open to the media, according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports. For clarification purposes, it's worth noting that this practice occurred on Monday in Australia, where the 49ers currently are, but it technically lined up with the waning hours of Sunday evening on the United States west coast. McCaffrey had been dealing with an undisclosed injury throughout camp, but it wasn't always serious enough to keep him out of practice. Therefore, there's at least a little bit of concern that he didn't participate in practice on Monday. The good news is that the 49ers still have three more days of practice ahead of them, so he could upgrade to a limited or even full participant by the time the first official injury reports come out on Tuesday in Australia (or Monday night in the United States).
Source: Matt Maiocco
Source: Matt Maiocco