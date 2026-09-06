Tyler Higbee Could Get Lost in the Shuffle
Tyler Higbee is likely to see reduced playing time this upcoming season. He signed a two-year deal with the Rams in March, but that doesn't guarantee that he's going to be a significant part of the offense. The Rams have Terrance Ferguson, Colby Parkinson, and rookie Max Klare all fighting for playing time as well. Higbee hasn't exactly been much of a threat in the offense since his 2022 season. The 33-year-old was likely just brought back as depth, but he'll probably struggle to remain relevant in the passing attack. It's probably best to leave Higbee on the waiver wire to begin the season.
Source: Pro Football Reference
Source: Pro Football Reference