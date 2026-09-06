Olamide Zaccheaus has Interesting Upside as Starter
Olamide Zaccheaus has been quietly moving up draft boards recently. In the latest unofficial depth chart, Zaccheaus is listed as a starter ahead of rookie Zachariah Branch. The expectation is that Zaccheaus will remain a starter to begin the season while Branch gets more comfortable as a pro. Down the road, Zaccheaus could lose playing time, but he might be a deep league option to begin the season. The Falcons are going to lean on Drake London and Kyle Pitts Sr. as their focal points in the passing game. They also have stud running back leading the charge on the ground. There might not be a ton of work for Zaccheaus, but he could be worth stashing in deep leagues to begin the year.
Source: Pro Football Reference
Source: Pro Football Reference