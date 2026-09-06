Kimani Vidal Gets Praised for his Pass Protection
Kimani Vidal has reportedly been the best pass-protector in the backfield during camp, according to Alexander Insdorf. Vidal won't be the starter, but that doesn't mean that he won't have a significant role in the offense this season. His above-average pass-blocking abilities could get him on the field more frequently than fantasy managers might think. Omarion Hampton is the starter, but Vidal could have an advantage over Keaton Mitchell (knee) for the No. 2 role in the backfield. Vidal might be fantasy relevant outside of being the handcuff to Hampton. He's worth stashing for fantasy managers seeking additional depth in the backfield.
Source: Pro Football Reference
Source: Pro Football Reference