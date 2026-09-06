Marvin Mims Jr. Could See Reduced Role
Marvin Mims Jr. might have taken a step back on the depth chart. The 24-year-old appears to have lost the No. 3 wideout battle to Pat Bryant during the summer. Bryant posted a decent rookie campaign and appears to have secured himself a starting gig to begin the season. Mims will likely take a step back and play more of a reserve role to start the season, which makes him a shaky option in redrafts. The Broncos already have Jaylen Waddle and Courtland Sutton as their primary passing options. There might not be enough room for Mims to be a serious threat this upcoming season.
Source: Pro Football Reference
Source: Pro Football Reference