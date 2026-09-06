Tutu Atwell has Path to WR3 Role
Tutu Atwell has a path to being a starter to begin the season. The Rams recently acquired Atwell in a deal that sent running back Jarquez Hunter to the Miami Dolphins. The 26-year-old will return to Los Angeles after spending the first five years of his career with the team. He signed with the Dolphins over the offseason, but was traded to the Rams because he likely wasn't going to make the 53-man roster. Now, Atwell has a chance to be the third wideout in this offense. However, that role might not mean too much with Puka Nacua and Davante Adams ahead of him on the depth chart. Atwell did very little as a receiver last season, so he's probably best left on the waiver wire until he proves he can do something consistently.
Source: Pro Football Reference
Source: Pro Football Reference