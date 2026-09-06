Nate Boerkircher is Best Left as a Dynasty Stash
Nate Boerkircher is unlikely to see a significant role in the offense to begin the season. The Jaguars selected Boerkircher in the second-round of this year's draft out of Texas A&M. He didn't see a ton of action during the preseason, but the Jags do like his offensive upside. The downside is that Boerkircher is the clear No. 2 option behind Brenton Strange to begin the season. Barring any injuries, Boerkircher is unlikely to see a ton of action during his rookie campaign. The 25-year-old could be worth stashing in dynasty leagues for fantasy managers who are willing to wait on his development. The Jaguars spent a second-round pick on Boerkircher, so they do believe he can be a contributor at some point.
Source: Pro Football Reference
Source: Pro Football Reference