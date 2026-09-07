Trey McBride Remains the Focal Point of Cardinals Offense
Trey McBride continues to be a central part of the team's offense in 2026. Last season, McBride ranked as the overall TE1 in PPR leagues with 126 catches, 1,239 yards, and 11 touchdowns. His productivity peaked when the Cardinals switched over from Kyler Murray to Jacoby Brissett at quarterback. In his five weeks catching passes from Kyler Murray, McBride averaged 12.5 fantasy points and ranked as the TE4. He took his game to the next level through 12 weeks playing alongside Brissett, with whom he averaged 21.1 points per game. During that span, he was the undisputed TE1, scoring a whopping 90 points more than the TE2 (Kyle Pitts). It's unclear whether Brissett can replicate last season's impressive numbers, but that shouldn't stop McBride. He is the best pass catcher in this offense, and there's a very real chance that he finishes as the top-scoring tight end in fantasy football once again this year.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller