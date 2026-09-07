Darius Slayton Likely Headed for Reduced Volume in 2026
Darius Slayton could see a decline in volume and production this season. There was a point in the offseason when Slayton was trending up after Wan'Dale Robinson walked in free agency, but he fell back down the depth chart after the team signed Darnell Mooney and drafted Malachi Fields. They also brought back veteran receiver Odell Beckham Jr. It's safe to say that Malik Nabers, Mooney, and Fields are all ahead of Slayton on the depth chart, and Beckham could be, too. Plus, the 29-year-old will fall behind tight ends Isaiah Likely and Theo Johnson in the pecking order. Slayton certainly faces an uphill battle to carve out a meaningful role with legitimate fantasy appeal this season. He should be avoided in redraft leagues for the time being, and he can be dropped in most dynasty formats, too.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller