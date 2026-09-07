Emanuel Wilson Gets a Clean Bill of Health
Emanuel Wilson (hamstring) was a full participant during practice on Sunday, according to Alex Barth of 98.5 The Sports Hub. Wilson dealt with a hamstring issue during the preseason, but the Seahawks' latest injury report confirms that he's fully healthy and will play in Week 1 against the New England Patriots, barring a setback. Seattle and New England face off on Wednesday to open the season, which is why their first injury report is coming out on a Sunday. As it stands, Wilson projects as the No. 3 running back behind Jadarian Price and George Holani. He might get a handful of touches in the season opener as the Seahawks figure out their backfield sans Zach Charbonnet (knee), but it probably won't be enough volume to get him on the fantasy radar in redraft leagues.
Source: Alex Barth
Source: Alex Barth