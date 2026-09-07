George Kittle Practices Ahead of Week 1
George Kittle (Achilles) participated in practice on Monday, according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports. For clarification purposes, the 49ers are overseas preparing for Week 1, so this practice occurred on Monday in Australia but lined up with the waning hours of Sunday in the United States. Time zone logistics aside, fantasy managers should be encouraged that Kittle was able to practice on Monday. There's still a chance that he has some sort of snap count for Week 1, but at this point, it looks like he'll at least be active for the season opener. This falls in line with a previous report from ESPN.com's Adam Schefter that said Kittle should be able to play. The 32-year-old is a top-three fantasy tight end when healthy, and he'll be tasked with occupying a major receiving role once again this year. Managers looking for additional updates on Kittle's status should check back in approximately 24 hours when the 49ers release their first official injury report of the regular season.
Source: Matt Maiocco
Source: Matt Maiocco