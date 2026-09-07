Chris Rodriguez Jr. Could See Increased Role in Week 1
Chris Rodriguez Jr. could see a larger workload in Week 1, with LeQuint Allen Jr. questionable due to a soft tissue injury. Allen suffered an undisclosed injury during training camp more than two weeks ago and has not practiced since. He was expected to handle obvious passing downs, but with him questionable, Rodriguez could take on more of that role given his knack for pass protection. With the Commanders last season, Rodriguez had 112 carries for 500 yards and six touchdowns in 13 games. Now with Jacksonville, he is expected to be the short-yardage back while second-year back Bhayshul Tuten handles early-down work. A short-yardage back could have a strong day against the Cleveland Browns, who are the biggest underdogs in Week 1. With plenty of scoring opportunities in Jacksonville, Rodriguez could be a low-end FLEX in Week 1, and fantasy managers should consider adding him, especially as a handcuff to Tuten.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller