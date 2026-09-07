Tyjae Spears a Waiver Wire Target in PPR Leagues
Tyjae Spears enters the season as No. 2 on the depth chart, but he still has the potential to carve out standalone value, especially in PPR leagues. The Titans have Tony Pollard set to handle early-down work and Nicholas Singleton at the bottom of the depth chart to offer a change of pace. However, Spears is a pass-catching specialist who should consistently work his way onto the field on passing downs. Through 13 games last year, he tallied 283 rushing yards, 45 catches, 264 receiving yards, and two total touchdowns. He finished as the RB44 in PPR leagues, but if he had been healthy for the full season, he likely would've cracked the top 36. Spears gets somewhat of a fresh start this year with new offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, and he also opens the season with a softer matchup against the New York Jets. There's legitimate RB3/flex appeal here for managers in 10+ team PPR leagues.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller