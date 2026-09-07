Wan'Dale Robinson Worth Adding Ahead of Week 1
Wan'Dale Robinson enters Week 1 with a chance to be the team's leading receiver in 2026. Last season with the New York Giants, Robinson had a career year, hauling in 92 of 140 targets for 1,014 yards and four touchdowns in 16 games. Robinson cashed out, signing a four-year, $70 million contract with the Titans in free agency. He performed well in training camp, leading the team in targets, and has been a security blanket for second-year quarterback Cam Ward. In Week 1, he faces an ideal matchup against the New York Jets, who allowed the fifth most fantasy points to slot receivers in 2025. While he's a risky start given the team's uncertainty around its passing game, Robinson should be rostered in all formats as we approach the season.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller