Tyler Allgeier Could Be Workhorse in Week 1
Tyler Allgeier could see a substantial workload in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers. In 2025, Allgeier had 157 attempts for 610 yards and eight touchdowns with the Atlanta Falcons. Now in Arizona, Allgeier is expected to split carries with sensational rookie Jeremiyah Love, the third-overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. However, with Love dealing with a high-ankle sprain from the opening preseason game and reportedly 50/50 to play in Week 1, Allgeier could see a workhorse role with James Conner (ankle) on injured reserve. He faces a tough Chargers defense, which ranked sixth-best against running backs last season. Workhorse running backs on the waiver wire should be added immediately, and Allgeier should be rostered in all formats.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller