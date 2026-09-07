Mike Washington Jr. Has Impressed Ahead of Week 1
Mike Washington Jr. put on a show during the preseason and is expected to have a role in the backfield this season. In three preseason games, Washington totaled 23 carries for 168 yards and a touchdown, averaging a whopping 7.3 yards per carry. There were reports that head coach Klint Kubiak was "jumping on the table" to draft the former Razorback running back. With Kubiak's history in Seattle running a two-back committee, Washington will have a role this season. While things are trending up for second-year back Ashton Jeanty (ankle), who suffered what appeared to be a serious injury in practice on August 23rd, Washington should still produce against the Miami Dolphins, who allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to running backs last season. While he's not a startable option for fantasy managers if Jeanty is active, the rookie running back offers upside as a handcuff option behind the already banged-up Jeanty.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller