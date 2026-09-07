Cason Wallace Faces Extension Deadline with Thunder
Cason Wallace remains unsigned to a rookie-scale extension, with the 2023 draft class deadline set for Oct. 19 at 5 p.m. CT, according to Clemente Almanza of OKC Thunder Wire. The 22-year-old is coming off his best season, averaging 8.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.9 steals in 26.6 minutes across 77 games. Wallace led the NBA with 150 total steals and earned All-Defensive Second Team honors, giving him a fantasy floor even without heavy usage. Luguentz Dort's trade to Atlanta creates a clearer path to start next to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, though Wallace still needs more scoring consistency to become more than a defensive-category anchor.
Source: Clemente Almanza
Source: Clemente Almanza