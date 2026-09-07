Tank Bigsby a Priority Handcuff to Target on Waiver Wire
Tank Bigsby is a handcuff to target on the waiver wire as the 2026 regular season gets underway. Managers in 10+ team leagues who already have Saquon Barkley on their roster should make it a priority to add Bigsby off the waiver wire. Losing Barkley, a fantasy RB1, to an injury would be brutal, but being able to plug-and-play Bigsby as a solid RB2 would take away a lot of the sting of losing Barkley. Managers in 12+ team leagues who don't even have Barkley on their roster should consider adding Bigsby, too. There's not a ton of standalone value here week after week, but he does get into the mix when the Eagles are leading by a lot. Plus, he'd jump to the RB2 tier if Barkley missed any time. With all that being said, he's a bench stash as long as Barkley is healthy, which means he's not worth starting in Week 1 against the Washington Commanders.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller