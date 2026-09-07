Jalen Coker Set for High Receiving Volume in 2026
Jalen Coker enters the 2026 season as the undisputed No. 2 target for quarterback Bryce Young. Coker is behind Tetairoa McMillan on the depth chart, but other than that, he faces no real competition for volume. The 24-year-old is coming off his second pro season, during which he played 11 games and tallied 33 catches, 394 yards, and three touchdowns. With decent quarterback play, a clearly defined role with little competition for targets, and an offense that could throw the ball a lot, Coker is emerging as a priority waiver wire target in 12+ team leagues, especially for managers in half-PPR or full-PPR formats. He has a chance to produce right away, as he faces off in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears, who allowed the third-most fantasy points to wide receivers last season.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller