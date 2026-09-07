Emeka Egbuka Practicing on Monday
Emeka Egbuka (toe) is practicing on Monday, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. Pewter Report reports that Egbuka is "participating in warmups and running routes." It is a good sign to see Egbuka doing something on the field on Monday after he was limited to side work last week. However, the 23-year-old could just be limited and may need to upgrade to a full practice before the end of the week before the Bucs clear him to play in the Week 1 season opener on Sunday, Sept. 13, against the Cincinnati Bengals. Jalen McMillan (knee) was also practicing on Monday, so Tampa could have all three of their top wideouts available against Cincy this weekend, in addition to veteran Chris Godwin Jr. That would be good news for quarterback Baker Mayfield in a game in which the Bucs may need to open up the passing playbook in order to keep pace with the Bengals' explosive offense. If Egbuka is cleared to play later this week, fantasy managers should consider him a low-end WR2 option to kick off the season. The Bucs will release their first official practice report of 2026 on Wednesday.
Source: Tampa Bay Times - Rick Stroud
Source: Tampa Bay Times - Rick Stroud