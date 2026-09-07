TreVeyon Henderson Still Absent Two Days Before Week 1
TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) was not spotted during the media-access portion of Monday's practice, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN. Henderson has not practiced since injuring his ankle Aug. 24 and was officially listed as a non-participant Sunday. With New England opening Wednesday night in Seattle, there is very little time left for him to get back on the field. Rhamondre Stevenson and Corey Kiner were both practicing Monday, along with practice-squad running backs Lan Larison and Hassan Haskins. Neither practice-squad back has been elevated yet, but both would give New England another option if Henderson cannot play. Monday's official practice designation is still pending, but his Week 1 availability is firmly in question.
Source: Mike Reiss
Source: Mike Reiss