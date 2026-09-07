Jonathon Brooks Remains Limited to Side Work
Jonathon Brooks is still dealing with general soreness and worked off to the side with a trainer during Monday's practice, according to Mike Kaye. Brooks was also held out of Carolina's Sept. 1 and Sept. 2 practices before the team took a few days off. Head coach Dave Canales said last week that he was "very optimistic" Brooks would be available for Week 1, but the third-year back has yet to get back into regular team work. Brooks missed all of 2025 following his second right ACL tear before returning this summer and appearing in two preseason games. Carolina doesn't open against Chicago until Sept. 13, so there is still time. For now, Brooks' practice participation over the next few days will be worth watching.
Source: Mike Kaye
Source: Mike Kaye