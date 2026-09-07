Greg Dulcich Profiles as Miami's Top Receiving Option in an Interesting Tight End Room
Greg Dulcich is the lone veteran in the room after the team drafted Will Kacmarek and Seydou Traore in the 2026 NFL Draft and claimed rookie Justin Joly off waivers following his release from the Denver Broncos. In breaking down the position group in a recent appearance on NFL Spotlight with Ari Meirov, Dolphins reporter Kyle Crabbs highlighted the early buzz already surrounding Kacmarek as one of the best blocking tight ends in the league, while pointing out that Dulcich should work as the primary pass-catcher of the group. With Miami profiling as a run-first offense, Kacmarek has the potential to lead the team in tight end snaps. However, the prevalence of 12- and 13-personnel in today's NFL should still help Dulcich find the field regularly, and at RotoBaller's TE29, he has the chance to enter the streaming conversation early in the year as a reliable option in an offense looking for contributors outside of Pro Bowl running back De'Von Achane.
Source: Kyle Crabbs
Source: Kyle Crabbs