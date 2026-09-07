Sean Tucker Not Seen at Buccaneers' Practice
Sean Tucker (undisclosed), who missed time last week with what head coach Todd Bowles described as a minor injury, was not spotted during Monday's practice, according to beat writer Rick Stroud. Following rumors of a potential split from the team, Tucker recently agreed to a pay cut and is again a candidate to see significant goal-line usage after leading the Buccaneers with seven rushing touchdowns in 2025. The Buccaneers open the 2026 season with a road game against the Bengals, and with the first official injury report of the season set for release on Wednesday, Tucker's status will need to be monitored, as, to this point, the nature of his injury has not been disclosed.
Source: Rick Stroud
Source: Rick Stroud