Chris Bell a "Run-After-Catch Monster" Who Should See His Role Grow
Chris Bell saw five targets in roughly 10 minutes of game time in his lone preseason appearance, and team beat reporter Kyle Crabbs believes the team's concerted effort to get him involved could be a precursor of things to come in the regular season. Appearing on NFL Spotlight with Ari Meirov on Monday, Crabbs noted that he saw Bell as a top 50 talent in the 2026 NFL draft, describing him as a "run-after-catch monster". Bell is still playing catch-up after spending most of the spring and summer rehabbing from the torn ACL that ended his collegiate career, but Crabbs believes his versatility could lead to designed targets early in the year with the potential for significant growth. With an injury-depressed ADP causing him to go undrafted in a number of leagues throughout the summer, Bell has a path to becoming the Dolphins' top wide receiver and should be viewed as a top waiver priority wherever he's still available.
Source: Kyle Crabbs
Source: Kyle Crabbs