Joe Ryan Reinstated and Starting on Monday
Joe Ryan (glute) from the 15-day injured list and optioned right-hander Garrett Acton to Triple-A St. Paul in a corresponding move. Ryan is making his return to Minnesota's starting rotation for Monday's series opener on the road against the division-rival Detroit Tigers. The 30-year-old will be a pretty risky fantasy starter in his first game back in the big leagues after he threw only 42 pitches in his only minor-league rehab start. Ryan has been solid for fantasy managers in 2026, though, going 6-8 with a 3.65 ERA (3.42 FIP) and 1.14 WHIP with 138 strikeouts and 27 walks in 125 2/3 innings pitched across his 23 starts in his sixth big-league season with the team. In his lone start this year against the Tigers, Ryan picked up his first win of the year on April 6, allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits while walking three and striking out seven in five innings of work. Now that Ryan is back and recovered from his glute injury, he could be a key asset for fantasy managers seeking a championship.
Source: Minnesota Twins
Source: Minnesota Twins