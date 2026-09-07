Nick Pivetta to Start on Monday Against Nationals
Nick Pivetta (forearm) will come off the 60-day injured list to start Monday's series opener against the visiting Washington Nationals at Petco Park, manager Craig Stammen told AJ Cassavell of MLB.com. It will be Pivetta's first major-league outing since April 12. The 33-year-old veteran has been cleared to return to San Diego's starting rotation for the stretch run after throwing 4 1/3 scoreless innings with seven strikeouts in a minor-league rehab start on Aug. 30 with Triple-A El Paso. He was able to throw 64 pitches in that outing, and while Pivetta will be a part of the Friars' rotation as they seek a playoff spot in the National League, he will most likely be on a short leash in his return on Monday and therefore will not be a recommended streaming option for fantasy managers. Pivetta is currently rostered in 75% of Yahoo leagues despite having made only four starts in 2026. In those four starts, the Canadian hurler went 1-2 with a 4.50 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, and 24 strikeouts in 16 innings pitched. The 10-year MLB veteran had a career year in 2025 in his first year in SD, going 13-5 with a 2.87 ERA (3.49 FIP) and 0.98 WHIP with a career-high 190 strikeouts and 50 walks in 181 2/3 innings across his 31 regular-season starts.
Source: MLB.com - AJ Cassavell
Source: MLB.com - AJ Cassavell