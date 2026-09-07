Sebastian Walcott Showing Fantasy Superstar Potential
Sebastian Walcott has hit three homers in his last five games with Double-A Frisco and is off to a red-hot start to September in what has largely been an injury-plagued season. The 20-year-old has recovered from a right elbow UCL tear and was activated from the 60-day IL in July. In 136 at-bats between two levels of the minors this season, Walcott is hitting .324 with nine homers and 19 RBI to go with 43 runs scored and nine stolen bases. The right-handed hitter is one of the best prospects in baseball and profiles as an elite shortstop in the future with a 55-grade hit tool, 65-grade power, and 50-grade speed. Look for Walcott to reach the Rangers' big-league club in 2027, with a start out of the gate in the majors not out of the question. This is a future fantasy superstar with five-category statistical skills to boot.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball