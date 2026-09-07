Zyhir Hope Has All the Tools To Be a Future Fantasy Stud
Zyhir Hope is off to an excellent start to his career in the Tigers system after a trade from the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Tarik Skubal deal. Hope has been off to a red-hot start with the Double-A Erie SeaWolves, with five homers and 20 RBI in 25 games in Erie to go with a .263 batting average and 16 runs with six stolen bases. The 20-year-old left-handed hitter is the No. 2 prospect in the Tigers system behind only Max Clark and was the headliner coming back in the Skubal trade. Prior to the trade, Hope had 23 homers and 87 RBI for Double-A Tulsa in the Dodgers' system with 18 stolen bases and a .283 batting average. Hope has elite five-category skills and is graded out with a 50-grade hit tool, 60-grade power, and 55-grade speed. While he might be a year or two away from the big leagues, Hope looks like a future fantasy stud.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball