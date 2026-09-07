Max Meyer Resumes Throwing
Max Meyer (neck, rib) has resumed throwing. However, there is not a lot of time left to make it back into Miami's starting rotation in 2026. Meyer initially went on the 15-day injured list seven weeks ago with a strained neck, and the 27-year-old suffered a setback recently due to discomfort in his rib. If Meyer can make it back before the end of September, he will most likely return to the Marlins' bullpen as a reliever and not as a starter, which pretty much kills what little fantasy appeal Meyer might have had left. It is disappointing for fantasy managers who have been holding him after his excellent 2026 campaign before his neck injury. Meyer was a first-time All-Star this year, going 9-1 with a 2.68 ERA (3.50 FIP) and 1.13 WHIP with a career-high 121 strikeouts and 41 walks in 111 innings pitched across his 20 starts in just his fourth major-league season. Meyer is being rostered in just 60% of Yahoo leagues now and is not a must-stash down the stretch in redraft formats.
Source: Sports Grid - Craig Mish
Source: Sports Grid - Craig Mish