Alec Pierce Should Be Good to Go for Week 1
Alec Pierce (ankle) "should be good" to play in Sunday's season opener against Baltimore, head coach Shane Steichen said, according to Joel A. Erickson. Pierce underwent ankle surgery in March and spent nearly all of training camp on the Active/PUP list before finally returning to practice Aug. 27. The Colts have been ramping him up since then, with Week 1 always the target. Pierce is coming off the best season of his career, catching 47 passes for 1,003 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games. He also led the NFL with 21.3 yards per reception for the second straight year. After spending most of the summer rehabbing, Steichen's latest update is a strong sign Pierce will be back in the lineup when Indianapolis opens against the Ravens.
Source: Joel A. Erickson
Source: Joel A. Erickson